Camp Erin Grief Camp for King and Snohomish county youth age 6-17

Join our volunteer team! Our staff will help you discover your strengths and guide you toward your best role. Comprehensive trainings are tailored to each position to ensure volunteers are confident and comfortable in their responsibilities. Volunteer opportunities for the camp weekend include the following roles and include full weekend or one-day shifts. Big Buddies

Volunteer applications are now open for both programs! King County Volunteer Application

Snohomish County Volunteer Application

Camp Erin® King County is a no cost, overnight weekend camp for youth grieving the death of someone significant to them. This program is a blend of fun, traditional camp activities with facilitated grief activities.Grief activities educate youth about grief, coping skills, and provide safe opportunities to share and connect with other grieving youth. Campers are placed in cabin groups with similar age peers and supportive, trained adults and participate in a mix of small group and larger group activities.The camp is facilitated by professional staff affiliated with Providence at Home with Compassus Puget Sound, as well as trained volunteers.The next camp weekend will beWe also host an annualas well.