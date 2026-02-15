Shoreline Public Art: Juneteenth Mural Series

Juneteenth mural panel in Shoreline with artists Myron Curry and Vincent Keele.

Photo courtesy Shoreline Public Art

In recognition of Black history month, Shoreline Public Art is proud to highlight the Juneteenth mural series created by Myron Curry and Vincent Keele. The first year of the series also included assistance from Cynncear. In recognition of Black history month, Shoreline Public Art is proud to highlight the Juneteenth mural series created by Myron Curry and Vincent Keele. The first year of the series also included assistance from Cynncear.

Curry and Keele are artists whose work centers African American history, lived experience, and cultural legacy. Through this four-year mural series, they have brought bold visual storytelling into Shoreline’s civic landscape, using color, symbolism, and portraiture to invite reflection and dialogue.





Installed along Midvale Avenue, directly across from the Park at Town Center, the murals honor June 19, 1865, the day enslaved African Americans in Texas were informed of their freedom, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Across the series, the artists highlight themes of liberation, resilience, cultural pride, and collective progress.





The murals feature influential historical figures including Ida B. Wells and Booker T. Washington, connecting the commemoration of emancipation to the broader history of leadership, advocacy, and education within Black communities.





The final mural in the series, "The Future Is Ours", reflects the artists’ forward-looking vision, emphasizing hope, self-determination, and the responsibility of future generations to continue the work of justice and community building.





Through their creative leadership, Curry and Keele have helped shape how Juneteenth is recognized and experienced in Shoreline. We are honored to steward these works as part of the City’s public art collection.





SAVE THE DATE: Shoreline Juneteenth Celebration, Friday, June 19, 2026 from 2 to 6pm.





