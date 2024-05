AXON will demonstrate available technology

Correction: A previous news story announced an AXON technology demonstration in Lake Forest Park on May 23, 2024.





The demonstration is not designed for the public, as the article stated.





AXON representatives will show their current technology to local police departments.





LFP Police already use AXON body cameras.