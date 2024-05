City staff to speak at Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) meeting on May 21, 2024

Echo Lake. Photo courtesy City of Shoreline







Adjoining neighborhoods and others are welcome to attend this meeting, which will be held on Zoom from 7-9pm. Contact ELNABoard@gmail.com for the meeting link.









Please join City of Shoreline staff John Featherstone and Stefan Grozev at the May 21, 2024 meeting of the Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) as we explore historical, current, and future perspectives on surface water for the Echo Lake neighborhood, for Echo Lake, and the surrounding areas.We will go over current water quality monitoring programs, redevelopment standards for the Echo Lake watershed, and other City programs that have an impact on stormwater runoff and the health of the lake.