City staff to speak at Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) meeting on May 21, 2024
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) as we explore historical, current, and future perspectives on surface water for the Echo Lake neighborhood, for Echo Lake, and the surrounding areas.
We will go over current water quality monitoring programs, redevelopment standards for the Echo Lake watershed, and other City programs that have an impact on stormwater runoff and the health of the lake.
Adjoining neighborhoods and others are welcome to attend this meeting, which will be held on Zoom from 7-9pm. Contact ELNABoard@gmail.com for the meeting link.
