Choir of the Sound performance will bring a musical theater style experience June 1-2, 2024
Saturday, May 11, 2024
“Stormy Weather” and “I Got Rhythm” invoke New York City in the 1930s; “Rock Around the Clock” and "Blue Suede Shoes" summon images of mid-century teen dances and the birth of rock and roll.
The Supremes, the Beatles and Whitney Houston take us back to the 60s, 70s, and 80s, just as Enya, Imagine Dragons, and Harry Styles set the tone of the 21st century.
Whatever generation you belong to, you will hear songs your parents loved, the music you came of age to, and music current today. Thanks to one of our resident composers, you will even get a taste of what the next generation of music makers has in store.
Choir of the Sound has been part of the Shoreline community since 1977. We pursue our mission to enrich the lives of our community and our members by sharing exceptional performances of diverse musical styles.
This produced show will include dances, costumes, lighting and set designs to bring you a musical theater style experience.Shorecrest Performing Arts Center, 15343 25th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
Spring Show 2024: Songs of the Times
- Saturday, June 1st, 2024, 7:00pm
- Sunday, June 2nd, 2024, 3:00pm
For those unable to attend in person, a recording will be available for online viewing starting June 7th; see Choir of the Sound for details
Get more details and purchase tickets at Choir of the Sound
- Supporter - $50 - Help support those who can't afford full price (not tax deductible)
- Adult - $25 - 22 and up
- Subsidized - $15 - Limited Means, Senior 65+, Student 13-21, Groups
- Child - $5 - 12 and under
- Online - $15
