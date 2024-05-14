In the Garden Now: Aztec Pearl Mexican Orange

Annual pruning will keep it small





Plants can reach 8' in height but may be kept much smaller with regular pruning right after flowering usually by the end of May in the Seattle area.



This is an easy to grow fragrant evergreen shrub that is definitely worth considering for your garden.



(Choisya dewitteana 'Aztec Pearl')







Because of this citrus scent the shrub is seldom bothered by critters such as deer and rabbits. The shrub stays more compact when grown in full sun but grows and flowers well in part shade.