In the Garden Now: Aztec Pearl Mexican Orange
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
It's prime time for 'Aztec Pearl' Mexican Orange! This shrub is in full bloom right now. Buds start with a pinkish cast and open to pearly white flower clusters. This is not an orange plant variety. It gets its name from the scented leaves and flowers that are somewhat like that of orange blossoms.
|Annual pruning will keep it small
Plants can reach 8' in height but may be kept much smaller with regular pruning right after flowering usually by the end of May in the Seattle area.
This is an easy to grow fragrant evergreen shrub that is definitely worth considering for your garden.
(Choisya dewitteana 'Aztec Pearl')
