In the Garden Now: Aztec Pearl Mexican Orange

Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Aztec Pearl Mexican Orange flower clusters

Story and photos by Victoria Gilleland

It's prime time for 'Aztec Pearl' Mexican Orange! This shrub is in full bloom right now. Buds start with a pinkish cast and open to pearly white flower clusters. This is not an orange plant variety. It gets its name from the scented leaves and flowers that are somewhat like that of orange blossoms.

Annual pruning will keep it small
Because of this citrus scent the shrub is seldom bothered by critters such as deer and rabbits. The shrub stays more compact when grown in full sun but grows and flowers well in part shade. 

Plants can reach 8' in height but may be kept much smaller with regular pruning right after flowering usually by the end of May in the Seattle area.

This is an easy to grow fragrant evergreen shrub that is definitely worth considering for your garden.

(Choisya dewitteana 'Aztec Pearl')


Posted by DKH at 3:34 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  