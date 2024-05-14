Recording session at the Drumlin for local band Hokum Creak on Friday May 17, 2024 - public invited
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Hokum Creak, will be giving a free show at the Drumlin Pub at 522 NE 165th St, Shoreline WA 98155 in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood on Friday at 7 - 10pm
It will be professionally recorded for use in promotional materials. It’s a fun band (says me, the drummer), and we’re hoping for a good crowd.
Friday, May 17, 7 - 10pm
Drumlin Pub, 522 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
