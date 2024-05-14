Shorecrest Drama serves up another infectiously fun time with Something Rotten

A photo courtesy of Shorecrest Drama shows students serving up high-energy musical theater

with a side order of rotten breakfast-food puns.

By Oliver Moffat By Oliver Moffat





From the first moment when the lights come up at the Shorecrest Performing Arts theater and a Shorecrest student sings the first lines of Something Rotten, you realize this cast has serious talent.Shorecrest Drama has long delivered entertaining musical theater performances, but this show sets a new high note.Something Rotten is a silly sendup of Shakespearean England that imagines what might have happened if modern musical theater somehow arrived hundreds of years before its time.This plot setup unleashes the talents of the Shorecrest kids who perform over-the-top musical theater numbers complete with singing and tap-dancing. Some numbers are executed so well and with so much energy that the audience hooted and cheered.The breakfast food based comedic puns may not be to everyone’s taste, but the cast commits fully to serving up the stinkers and landed every punch line.The villain of Something Rotten is William Shakespeare - impressively performed as a narcissistic rock star in leather pants. The orchestra and whoever did the choreography deserve a special round of applause.The kids worked hard on this - the entire cast is full of energy and having an infectiously fun time. Seriously. Do yourself a favor and go see this. You’ll have a great time.You can catch Something Rotten May 16, 17, 18 at 7:30pm and May 18 & 19 at 2:00pm