Letter to the Editor: Shoreline Medics are professional, knowledgeable, kind, and very humorous

To the Editor:





Shoreline, WA





I have lived in Shoreline for 30 years - before it was a city. There are many wonderful reasons to live here. There are also some disappointing issues. But if you ever need to call 911 for a medical emergency, I believe there is no place better than the City of Shoreline.I recently had to contact 911 for a medical issue. I got through to a 911 operator immediately who spoke clearly and calmly. In response, I was able to respond in the same way. Once they decided that I might need assistance, they added the Fire Department medical response team to the phone call so I was never put on hold.As they relayed the information I was told Emergency Services had been dispatched. Within minutes, they arrived and quickly evaluated my situation. While keeping me calm with their kindness and humor, they used their knowledge and equipment to assess me and transported me to the hospital. They had arranged to have me met by an emergency surgical team that greeted me as we arrived. I did not have to answer the same questions again and again, or sit in the emergency room waiting for my turn. My son was contacted using my iPhone so he would answer it and the situation was calmly explained to him.I received excellent care at UW/NW Hospital. I did not require surgery.I don't think we could live in a better place for emergency medical response. Shoreline Fire Department is to be applauded and supported for having a professional, knowledgeable, kind, and very humorous medical response staff.Pam Cross