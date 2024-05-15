Public hearing in Woodway May 20, 2024 regarding annexation of Point Wells
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Public Hearing on annexation of Point Wells
Monday, May 20, 2024, 6:00pm at Town Hall
On May 20, 2024 the Town Council will host a public hearing at Town Hall 23920 113th Pl W, Woodway, WA 98020, on whether to adopt an ordinance annexing Point Wells into the Town. The meeting will start at 6pm, and there will be an opportunity for residents to express their opinion as to the pros and cons of annexation. The council may or may not act on the ordinance following the public hearing.
Mayor Mike Quinn stated, "As you know, the issue of whether the Town can and should annex Point Wells has been a topic of discussion since the Town’s incorporation in 1958.';
"For the past fifteen years, the Town has invested substantial time and resources into protecting our interests through policy development and litigation. And for the past two years, the Council and I have solicited public comment, obtained expert legal opinions and financial analysis, and engaged with our governmental partners to resolve any operational issues."
Monday night is an additional opportunity for residents to provide feedback.
Additional information can be found (including a Q&A) on their website. Written comments can be emailed to: heidi@townofwoodway.com.
