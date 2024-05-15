Office of the Secretary of State certifies candidates for August 6 Primary - with 28 candidates for Governor
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
More than 1,000 people filed as candidates for federal, state, judicial, legislative, county, and other offices online, by mail, and in person. Candidates were certified for distribution to county elections offices by Assistant Secretary of State Kevin McMahan.
Individual offices which drew the most candidate filings include the Washington state governor, with 28, and Charter Review Commission — District No. 2 in Whatcom County, with 15.
The Office of the Secretary of State has a complete list of candidates who filed. Candidates running for state office must prepare and submit information for the statewide Voters’ Pamphlet by 5pm on May 21.
The top two finishers for partisan public offices on the Primary ballot will advance to the November 5 General Election.
Ballots for the August 6 Primary will be mailed to eligible voters by July 19, when drop boxes and Accessible Voting Units at voting centers will open for voter use.
“Filing for candidacy is a crucial step in our democratic process,” Assistant Secretary McMahan said. “Washington’s free and fair elections provide equitable opportunities to compete for the chance to support communities statewide.”
Online and mail registrations must be received by July 29 to vote in the Primary. You can register to vote or update registration information in person any time before 8pm on Election Day, August 6.
Ballot positions for the Primary were assigned by random draw May 10, as required by RCW 29A.36.131.
