Lake Forest Park library program on the History of Miyawaki Forest May 18, 2024

Friday, May 10, 2024

Join the Miyawaki Forest Friends to learn about the history of Miyawaki Forests, their benefits and how the project at the Shoreline Historical Museum has developed. 

Learn how you can join!

History of Miyawaki Forest
Lake forest Park Library 
Saturday May 18, 2024, 2pm

The library entrance is from the lobby on the lower level Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way, Lake Forest Park WA 98155.


