Celebration of Life of JHP Co-Founder/Board Member Philip Attipoe
Friday, May 10, 2024
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Philip Attipoe. On April 14, 2024, he peacefully departed this life surrounded by his loved ones.
Philip co-founded JHP Cultural and Diversity Legacy and dedicated nine years to serving as a Board member, with five of those years spent as Chair. Additionally, he contributed to ShoreLake Arts as a board member from 2018 to 2022. His valuable contributions to the arts community will be greatly missed.
Philip Attipoe was a beloved father, sibling, friend, and community leader whose kindness, compassion, and love touched the lives of many. His memory will be cherished dearly by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
In celebration of Philip Attipoe's life, we invite friends and family to join us!
Date: May 25, 2024
Time: 5-10pm
Location: Edmonds College, Woodway Hall 202
Address: 20000 68th Ave. W Lynnwood, WA 98036
During this gathering, we will honor and remember the beautiful memories shared with Philip Attipoe. Please join us in celebrating his life and the impact he had on all of us.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rosemary Melomey through CashApp/Venmo/Zelle on 206-909-9729
Your presence and support during this time of celebration and remembrance are greatly appreciated. For more information, please contact Eben Pobee on 206-393-8092 or Patrick Melomey on 425-870-2787.
With love and gratitude,
The Attipoe Family, Friends, and Community members.
