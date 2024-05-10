Reminder: Friday is the last day to file as a PCO

Friday, May 10, 2024

The political parties offer training to their PCOs

Precinct Committee Officers (PCOs) are volunteers elected by their neighbors to represent their precincts in their political party.

They inform their neighbors about candidates and upcoming ballot measures and they vote to elect party leadership and vote to fill vacancies in elected office.

Online PCO filing is available 24 hours a day:
Filing closes Friday, May 10, 2024 at 5:00pm.

PCOs serve 2-year terms and are elected on even-numbered years.

PCO candidates must be registered voters in the precinct, be at least eighteen years old and declare they are a member of either the Republican or Democrat party.


Posted by DKH at 3:36 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  