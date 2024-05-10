Reminder: Friday is the last day to file as a PCO
Friday, May 10, 2024
|The political parties offer training to their PCOs
Precinct Committee Officers (PCOs) are volunteers elected by their neighbors to represent their precincts in their political party.
They inform their neighbors about candidates and upcoming ballot measures and they vote to elect party leadership and vote to fill vacancies in elected office.
Online PCO filing is available 24 hours a day:
PCOs serve 2-year terms and are elected on even-numbered years.
PCO candidates must be registered voters in the precinct, be at least eighteen years old and declare they are a member of either the Republican or Democrat party.
