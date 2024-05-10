Big tool sale at the Shoreline Tool Library June 1, 2024
Friday, May 10, 2024
|Photo courtesy Shoreline Tool Library
Come to the Shoreline Tool Library from 9am to 3pm on Saturday, June 1, 2024 for tools upon tools!
We've been sorting donations since fall, setting aside items that are in great shape but we just don't have space for. Come by and fill up your tool shed for pennies on the dollar.
No offer will be refused. That screwdriver for a song? Literally? You got it!
This year we're hosting the Spring Tool Sale at Shoreline Tool Library, 16610 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
Please note that the Shoreline Tool Library will be closed Friday, May 31, so we can prepare for the sale.
We're excited to celebrate our new location and welcome tons of new people to our sale!
