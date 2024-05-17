Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

Photo by Birgit Ages.

Come dance with us! Come dance with us!





We do a large repertoire of folk dances from many countries- couple dances, no-partner dances, set dances, and individual dances.





You don't need to bring a partner.





We meet at the Grange in Lynnwood from 7:00 to 9:00pm every Wednesday. First there is a half hour of requests. Next is a lesson, and a program of dances mixed with more requests.





The second Wednesday of each month we start early at 6:45pm for a lesson in Scottish or English set dancing.





We have a party the second Saturday of each month - next one is June 8, with a beach theme.





Wednesday, May 22, we have a special guest teacher, Jana Rickel,who will teach three Balkan line dances.









Donation:$8.00; members $6.00. First time free!















