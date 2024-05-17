Sno-King International Folk Dance Club
Friday, May 17, 2024
We do a large repertoire of folk dances from many countries- couple dances, no-partner dances, set dances, and individual dances.
You don't need to bring a partner.
We meet at the Grange in Lynnwood from 7:00 to 9:00pm every Wednesday. First there is a half hour of requests. Next is a lesson, and a program of dances mixed with more requests.
The second Wednesday of each month we start early at 6:45pm for a lesson in Scottish or English set dancing.
We have a party the second Saturday of each month - next one is June 8, with a beach theme.
Wednesday, May 22, we have a special guest teacher, Jana Rickel,who will teach three Balkan line dances.
Donation:$8.00; members $6.00. First time free!
Info: 425-610-9393 (leave a message), www.sno-king.org , or dancesnoking@gmail.com
