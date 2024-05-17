Be aware of bicycles on the road Friday, May 17, 2024 for Bike Everywhere Day
Friday, May 17, 2024
|Bicyclists on the Burke Gilman Trail
Photo by David Walton
In Shoreline, Celebrate Along the Interurban Trail. A station will be set up 6am - 7pm behind the Shoreline Tool Library.
Have a snack, have your gears or brakes adjusted, and visit with bike Shack fixer volunteers...and maybe get some free stuff!
In Kenmore, a station will be set up in Logboom Park. 6-9am Coffee, snacks, and the best swag in the county!
Top Voted Bike Rides /Cycling routes in and around Shoreline.
Shoreline’s Paramount School Park is a Top Voted Park for Young Riders.
In Kenmore, a station will be set up in Logboom Park. 6-9am Coffee, snacks, and the best swag in the county!
Top Voted Bike Rides /Cycling routes in and around Shoreline.
Shoreline’s Paramount School Park is a Top Voted Park for Young Riders.
0 comments:
Post a Comment