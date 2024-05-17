Be aware of bicycles on the road Friday, May 17, 2024 for Bike Everywhere Day

Bicyclists on the Burke Gilman Trail
Photo by David Walton
Friday, May 17, 2024 is Bike Everywhere Day in Seattle. 

In Shoreline, Celebrate Along the Interurban Trail. A station will be set up 6am - 7pm behind the Shoreline Tool Library

Have a snack, have your gears or brakes adjusted, and visit with bike Shack fixer volunteers...and maybe get some free stuff!

In Kenmore, a station will be set up in Logboom Park. 6-9am Coffee, snacks, and the best swag in the county!

Top Voted Bike Rides /Cycling routes in and around Shoreline.

Shoreline’s Paramount School Park is a Top Voted Park for Young Riders.

