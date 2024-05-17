Planting a 4-season cut flower garden
Friday, May 17, 2024
Work on building a continual source of color in your landscape with resilient evergreens, colorful shrubs, bulbs, roots and perennial flowers to use in a layered design.
Participants can bring picture arrangements of interest to help with planning.
This class is part of a series with expert gardener, landscape designer and water ecologist Kathy Anderson.
She has extensive experience in site assessments and rain garden designs for residential properties, and is a hands-on consultant through her business, Bountiful Landscapes.
All levels of interest and skills welcome. Supplies included.
The workshop is offered as part of Shoreline Community College's Continuing Education.
Fee: $49.00
Item Number: 41481
Date: Saturday, 5/18/2024
Time: 10:00am - 12:30pmM
Location: Shoreline Community College 2900 Building, Room 2905, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
