Planting a 4-season cut flower garden

Friday, May 17, 2024

Enjoy the beauty of your gardens all year long! 

Work on building a continual source of color in your landscape with resilient evergreens, colorful shrubs, bulbs, roots and perennial flowers to use in a layered design. 

Participants can bring picture arrangements of interest to help with planning.

This class is part of a series with expert gardener, landscape designer and water ecologist Kathy Anderson. 

She has extensive experience in site assessments and rain garden designs for residential properties, and is a hands-on consultant through her business, Bountiful Landscapes. 

All levels of interest and skills welcome. Supplies included.

The workshop is offered as part of Shoreline Community College's Continuing Education. 

Fee: $49.00
Item Number: 41481
Date: Saturday, 5/18/2024
Time: 10:00am - 12:30pmM


