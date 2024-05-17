Planting a 4-season cut flower garden

Enjoy the beauty of your gardens all year long!





Work on building a continual source of color in your landscape with resilient evergreens, colorful shrubs, bulbs, roots and perennial flowers to use in a layered design.





Participants can bring picture arrangements of interest to help with planning.





This class is part of a series with expert gardener, landscape designer and water ecologist Kathy Anderson.





She has extensive experience in site assessments and rain garden designs for residential properties, and is a hands-on consultant through her business, Bountiful Landscapes.





All levels of interest and skills welcome. Supplies included.





The workshop is offered as part of Shoreline Community College's Continuing Education.



