Protect children from falling from windows
Saturday, May 11, 2024
|Window guards are inexpensive and easy to install
An important message for anyone with a child in your home: When our weather warms up, emergency departments get calls about children falling from windows.
It generally happens on hot days, when windows are open, and when there are distractions in the home. Visitors, family celebrations, perhaps an ill parent, or a new cleaner or babysitter.
Adults assume that the screens will prevent the child from falling; or they assume that someone else in the home is paying attention to the child.
Screens are built to keep bugs out, not children in. Screens cannot support the weight of a child pushing through.
Here's what you can do to keep kids safer:
- Install window stops or guards that prevent the window from opening more than 4 inches.
- Move furniture away from windows to discourage kids from climbing.
- Always actively supervise young children.
Window guards can be purchased at hardware stores and online.
