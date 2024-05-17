Stop the Chop rally Sunday by Ronald Bog

Friday, May 17, 2024

Photo courtesy Save Shoreline Trees

Join the “Stop the Chop” rally on Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 1pm at Ronald Bog Park to call attention to the City's plans to remove trees along N 175th between Stone Way N and I-5 for the N 175th Corridor Project.

Some of the trees to be cut are marked with
orange ribbons. Photo from Save Shoreline Trees
Volunteers from Save Shoreline Trees have tied an orange ribbon on many of the 274 trees along N 175th identified in the December 2022 draft arborist report to be removed.

The public is invited to join the "Stop the Chop" rally, and bring your own sign, or “write a note to a tree” at this event.

Save Shoreline Trees agrees safety for all is a top priority.

However, for the sake of climate resilience and emergency, we ask the Council to reconsider the design for N 175th Corridor Project. 

This project is scheduled to be discussed by Council on June 3, 2024.

Ronald Bog Park is located at 2301 N 175th St, just east of Meridian Ave N.


