Flowers in Innis Arden

Photos by Lee Lageschulte





The Rhododendrons are magnificent this year. Even the slightly leggy plants have filled in with enormous blooms. Until I became the owner of two bright tulips, I didn't appreciate how short the rhody blooming season is.





I have no idea what the white flowers are. One looks like upside-down hyacinths but I suspect that is not correct.





Now if I could just find that nifty flower identification app that a reader sent in for me and Lee...





--Diane Hettrick











