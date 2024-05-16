Flowers in Innis Arden

Thursday, May 16, 2024

 
Photos by Lee Lageschulte

The Rhododendrons are magnificent this year. Even the slightly leggy plants have filled in with enormous blooms. Until I became the owner of two bright tulips, I didn't appreciate how short the rhody blooming season is.

I have no idea what the white flowers are. One looks like upside-down hyacinths but I suspect that is not correct.

Now if I could just find that nifty flower identification app that a reader sent in for me and Lee...

--Diane Hettrick



