United Way of King County’s free tax sites reopen for late filers

Thursday, May 16, 2024

(SEATTLE) — Filing your taxes late? Good news, United Way of King County is still operating three Free Tax sites through July 30, 2024. 

Avoid paying more fees by getting your taxes done through United Way’s Free Tax program.

United Way is offering free tax services to residents who make less than $80,000 a year (or less than $96,000 for non-single filers). 

Funded by United Way, the IRS, Washington’s Department of Commerce, and the City of Seattle.

Our tax preparation specialists will help clients understand their tax situation and take advantage of credits like the Earned Income Credit, Child Tax Credit, and the Working Families Tax Credit to maximize their refund.

Our services are both in-person and virtual:
Note: Please come as close to opening as possible to have the best chance to receive assistance or arrive no later than 45 minutes before tax site closure. If you come later, you may need to return to the tax site at another time to finish your return.

Questions? Email us at  freetax@uwkc.org


Posted by DKH at 2:57 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  