United Way of King County’s free tax sites reopen for late filers
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Avoid paying more fees by getting your taxes done through United Way’s Free Tax program.
United Way is offering free tax services to residents who make less than $80,000 a year (or less than $96,000 for non-single filers).
United Way is offering free tax services to residents who make less than $80,000 a year (or less than $96,000 for non-single filers).
Funded by United Way, the IRS, Washington’s Department of Commerce, and the City of Seattle.
Our tax preparation specialists will help clients understand their tax situation and take advantage of credits like the Earned Income Credit, Child Tax Credit, and the Working Families Tax Credit to maximize their refund.
Our services are both in-person and virtual:
Our tax preparation specialists will help clients understand their tax situation and take advantage of credits like the Earned Income Credit, Child Tax Credit, and the Working Families Tax Credit to maximize their refund.
Our services are both in-person and virtual:
- In-person tax sites and schedule - note that the closest is the downtown library
- Virtual tax assistance
Questions? Email us at freetax@uwkc.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment