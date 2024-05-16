United Way of King County’s free tax sites reopen for late filers

(SEATTLE) — Filing your taxes late? Good news, United Way of King County is still operating three Free Tax sites through July 30, 2024.





Avoid paying more fees by getting your taxes done through United Way’s Free Tax program.



United Way is offering free tax services to residents who make less than $80,000 a year (or less than $96,000 for non-single filers).





Funded by United Way, the IRS, Washington’s Department of Commerce, and the City of Seattle.



Our tax preparation specialists will help clients understand their tax situation and take advantage of credits like the Earned Income Credit, Child Tax Credit, and the Working Families Tax Credit to maximize their refund.



Our services are both in-person and virtual: