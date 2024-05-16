Flags at half-staff 5/15/24 (Peace Officers Memorial Day)
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Pursuant to the attached Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in recognition of the annual Peace Officers Memorial Day.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
