Air Fryer Workshop this Saturday, May 18, 2024 at Shoreline United Methodist Church

Thursday, May 16, 2024

Have you heard about the great food you can easily prepare with an air-fryer? 

Come to the workshop taught by our incredible chef,  Anna Stedman, who graduated from Seattle Central College Culinary Arts Program in 2019.

Shoreline United Methodist Church
May 18, 2024 10:00am

Have you been thinking about buying an air-fryer? The workshop will include tips and benefits of an air-fryer.

This workshop is geared for independent adults.

Signup: 
Space is limited.


Posted by DKH at 2:52 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  