Air Fryer Workshop this Saturday, May 18, 2024 at Shoreline United Methodist Church
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Come to the workshop taught by our incredible chef, Anna Stedman, who graduated from Seattle Central College Culinary Arts Program in 2019.
Shoreline United Methodist Church
May 18, 2024 10:00am
Have you been thinking about buying an air-fryer? The workshop will include tips and benefits of an air-fryer.
This workshop is geared for independent adults.
Signup:
- Call 206-363-3040; Leave name, contact information
- or email contact information to info@ShorelineUMC.org
Space is limited.
0 comments:
Post a Comment