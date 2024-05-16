Silje Sodal recognized with Dorrit Pealy Award at Center for Human Services annual gala

Thursday, May 16, 2024

Silje Sodal with the Dorrit Pealy Award
Photo courtesy NUHSA

Center for Human Services held its annual gala on May 4, 2024 celebrating with a Kentucky Derby theme and raising funds for its essential services.

During the program, NUHSA Executive Director Silje Sodal was recognized with the Dorrit Pealy Award for Outstanding Community Support.

She has been with NUHSA since 2018 and is a longtime volunteer in the community, currently the Chair of the Board of Directors of Third Place Commons

Affordable Housing operator Housing Hope was also recognized for their efforts in providing affordable housing and tailored services to reduce homelessness.


