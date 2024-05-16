Remembering fallen King County Sheriff's Office deputies on Peace Officers Memorial Day
Thursday, May 16, 2024
|Courtesy King County Sheriff's Department
Shoreline Deputy Mark Brown, bottom row, 2nd from left, with motorcycle
May 15 is Peace Officers Memorial Day, and we invite you to join us in taking a moment to honor and remember our King County Sheriff’s Office fallen deputies who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
Their dedication and bravery inspire us every day as we continue to uphold our commitment to serving and protecting our communities.
Deputy Wesley F. Cherry - March 6, 1853
Sheriff Louis V. Wyckoff - January 20, 1882
Deputy George W. Poor - July 26, 1891
Deputy Cornelius Rowley - July 3, 1902
Deputy John Williams - March 18, 1903
Deputy Robert C. Scott - April 4, 1920
Deputy Steve Watson - July 9, 1934
Deputy Thomas C. Meehan - November 13, 1935
Special Deputy John Frederick Mines - July 19, 1946
Special Deputy George H. Yeaman Jr. - July 22, 1946
Deputy Norman Silkworth - March 7, 1952
Deputy Donald A. Armeni - September 15, 1954
Detective Sergeant Samuel A. Hicks - June 24, 1982
Detective Michael Raburn - March 27, 1984
Deputy Richard S. Cochran II - May 22, 1991
Deputy Mark W. Brown - February 27, 1999 - Shoreline Police Department
Deputy Richard A. Herzog - June 22, 2002
Deputy Steve E. Cox - December 2, 2006
Deputy Reggie Thomas - September 7, 2020
To all our law enforcement officers, your commitment and sacrifices do not go unnoticed. Stay safe and know that your service is profoundly valued and appreciated.
