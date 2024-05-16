Remembering fallen King County Sheriff's Office deputies on Peace Officers Memorial Day

Courtesy King County Sheriff's Department

Shoreline Deputy Mark Brown, bottom row, 2nd from left, with motorcycle

May 15 is Peace Officers Memorial Day, and we invite you to join us in taking a moment to honor and remember our King County Sheriff's Office fallen deputies who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.





Their dedication and bravery inspire us every day as we continue to uphold our commitment to serving and protecting our communities.

Deputy Wesley F. Cherry - March 6, 1853

Sheriff Louis V. Wyckoff - January 20, 1882

Deputy George W. Poor - July 26, 1891

Deputy Cornelius Rowley - July 3, 1902

Deputy John Williams - March 18, 1903

Deputy Robert C. Scott - April 4, 1920

Deputy Steve Watson - July 9, 1934

Deputy Thomas C. Meehan - November 13, 1935

Special Deputy John Frederick Mines - July 19, 1946

Special Deputy George H. Yeaman Jr. - July 22, 1946

Deputy Norman Silkworth - March 7, 1952

Deputy Donald A. Armeni - September 15, 1954

Detective Sergeant Samuel A. Hicks - June 24, 1982

Detective Michael Raburn - March 27, 1984

Deputy Richard S. Cochran II - May 22, 1991

Deputy Mark W. Brown - February 27, 1999 - Shoreline Police Department

Deputy Richard A. Herzog - June 22, 2002

Deputy Steve E. Cox - December 2, 2006

Deputy Reggie Thomas - September 7, 2020





To all our law enforcement officers, your commitment and sacrifices do not go unnoticed. Stay safe and know that your service is profoundly valued and appreciated.



