Join forest restoration work parties Friday at Hamlin Park and North City Park

Please join us on Friday, May 17, 2024 at noon in the upper forest of Hamlin Park to do restoration work in a new area of Hamlin Park! Please join us on Friday, May 17, 2024 at noon in the upper forest of Hamlin Park to do restoration work in a new area of Hamlin Park! Sign up here

Also we are working in North City Park on Friday at 10am: Sign up here And as always, you can find us throughout the week working in many parks throughout Shoreline - find your park and register here No experience necessary. Just bring your enthusiasm. We look forward to restoring with you!Contact Joy Wood at stewardship@restorationad.com with any inquiries about Green Shoreline Partnership.