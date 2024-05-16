Join forest restoration work parties Friday at Hamlin Park and North City Park
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Please join us on Friday, May 17, 2024 at noon in the upper forest of Hamlin Park to do restoration work in a new area of Hamlin Park! Sign up here
Also we are working in North City Park on Friday at 10am: Sign up here
And as always, you can find us throughout the week working in many parks throughout Shoreline - find your park and register here
No experience necessary. Just bring your enthusiasm. We look forward to restoring with you!
Contact Joy Wood at stewardship@restorationad.com with any inquiries about Green Shoreline Partnership.
0 comments:
Post a Comment