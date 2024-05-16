Join forest restoration work parties Friday at Hamlin Park and North City Park

Thursday, May 16, 2024


Please join us on Friday, May 17, 2024 at noon in the upper forest of Hamlin Park to do restoration work in a new area of Hamlin Park! Sign up here

Also we are working in North City Park on Friday at 10am: Sign up here

And as always, you can find us throughout the week working in many parks throughout Shoreline - find your park and register here

No experience necessary. Just bring your enthusiasm. We look forward to restoring with you!

Contact Joy Wood at stewardship@restorationad.com with any inquiries about Green Shoreline Partnership.

Posted by DKH at 12:27 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  