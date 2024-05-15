LFP Rotary Visioning session helps to imagine the future





District 5030's Visioning Team facilitated the exercise to help participants imagine what the club would be three years from now.

"We'll be setting up a committee soon to discuss next steps," offered Visioning Lead Ed Pearson, "Interested members should contact Alan Merry or me to be part of the process."





The club meets Wednesday mornings, with some meetings in person and all available virtually. Details on their website









Subjects included what we want our club to be known for, how many members we will have, what projects we will work on, and how we will be raising money, both for our community and for the Rotary International Foundation.