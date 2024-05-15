Shorewood tennis duo in running for Everett Herald Athlete of the Week May 6-12
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
|From left Emily Garibay serving; Emma Okamura
Photos by Kristi Lin
Emily Garibay/Emma Okamura | Shorewood | Girls Tennis
Garibay and Okamura, both seniors, won the WesCo 3A South doubles championship as the No. 2 seed on May 7-8, recording three straight-set victories, including beating teammates and top-seeded Mari Brittle and Alex Mignogna 6-4, 6-3 in the championship match.
Voting closes at midnight Sunday.
The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations.
