Shorewood tennis duo in running for Everett Herald Athlete of the Week May 6-12

From left Emily Garibay serving; Emma Okamura

Photos by Kristi Lin

Emily Garibay/Emma Okamura | Shorewood | Girls Tennis









Voting closes at midnight Sunday.



The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations.









Garibay and Okamura, both seniors, won the WesCo 3A South doubles championship as the No. 2 seed on May 7-8, recording three straight-set victories, including beating teammates and top-seeded Mari Brittle and Alex Mignogna 6-4, 6-3 in the championship match.