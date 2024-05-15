Some appointments remain at free vaccination event May 22, 2024
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Learn more and pre-register: bit.ly/SSDvax24
- Do you have a child entering kindergarten in the fall who needs school-required immunizations?
- Do you have an older student who needs to stay up to date on their vaccines?
- Do you or does someone in your household need a COVID-19 or flu shot?
Shoreline School District Vaccination Event
Wednesday, May 22 from 3:00-7:00 pm
Meridian Park Elementary School parking lot: 17077 Meridian Ave. N, Shoreline, WA 98133
No ID or insurance card required
