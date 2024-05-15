Some appointments remain at free vaccination event May 22, 2024

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

There are still some appointment times open, but they are going fast for the free vaccination clinic on May 22, 2024.

Learn more and pre-register: bit.ly/SSDvax24
  • Do you have a child entering kindergarten in the fall who needs school-required immunizations?
  • Do you have an older student who needs to stay up to date on their vaccines?
  • Do you or does someone in your household need a COVID-19 or flu shot?
Attend our free vaccination event on Wednesday, May 22, to check one or more of these off your to-do list and help keep your family and our community healthy!

Shoreline School District Vaccination Event
Wednesday, May 22 from 3:00-7:00 pm
Meridian Park Elementary School parking lot: 17077 Meridian Ave. N, Shoreline, WA 98133
 
No ID or insurance card required


Posted by DKH at 10:24 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  