Geomagnetic storm photos outside of city light pollution
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
David Walton went to the Skagit Valley to photograph this week's geomagnetic storm in the atmosphere. Outside of the light pollution of the cities, he was able to capture the truly stunning colors of the storm.
|Photo by David Walton
He was able to capture more green than most of the photos taken in local cities.
|Photo by David Walton
The bands of colors move
Storms continue on the face of the sun, knocking out power in parts of the northern hemisphere.
0 comments:
Post a Comment