Geomagnetic storm photos outside of city light pollution

Photo by David Walton



David Walton went to the Skagit Valley to photograph this week's geomagnetic storm in the atmosphere. Outside of the light pollution of the cities, he was able to capture the truly stunning colors of the storm.





Photo by David Walton

He was able to capture more green than most of the photos taken in local cities.





Photo by David Walton

The bands of colors move





Storms continue on the face of the sun, knocking out power in parts of the northern hemisphere.







