Overnight I-5 lane reductions and ramp closures scheduled for next week at MLT - Shoreline county line / SR 104
Saturday, May 11, 2024
|Cloverleaf is at SR 104
As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will close lanes and ramps on I-5 overnight next week, including:
- The southbound I-5 right lane between the 44th Avenue West on-ramp and 220th Street Southwest will close from 8pm to 5am nightly Monday, May 13, through Friday morning, May 17.
- The southbound I-5 right lane between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close from 8pm to 5am nightly Monday, May 13, through Thursday morning, May 16.
- The 220th Street Southwest on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 8pm to 4:30am nightly Monday, May 13, through Thursday morning, May 16.
- The northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps at eastbound and westbound SR 104 will close from 8pm to 5am nightly Monday, May 13, through Friday morning, May 17.
0 comments:
Post a Comment