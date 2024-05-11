Booking cruises as a senior - free session at Senior Activity Center

Monday, May 13, 2024 from 1:00pm-2:00pm



Paula Anderson, our partner from Expedia Cruises will give a presentation on booking cruises as a senior.





Paula will be giving advice on tips, tricks, budgeting, planning for groups, and things to keep in mind while looking for cruises as a senior citizen. Paula is a wealth of knowledge, and this event will be crucial for any seniors thinking about going on cruises by themselves or with groups.





The presentation includes open question & answer time.





Expedia Cruise PresentationCost: Free