Booking cruises as a senior - free session at Senior Activity Center
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Cost: Free
Paula Anderson, our partner from Expedia Cruises will give a presentation on booking cruises as a senior.
Paula will be giving advice on tips, tricks, budgeting, planning for groups, and things to keep in mind while looking for cruises as a senior citizen. Paula is a wealth of knowledge, and this event will be crucial for any seniors thinking about going on cruises by themselves or with groups.
The presentation includes open question & answer time.
Shoreline Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus.
