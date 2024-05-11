Jobs: WSDOT Restoration and Tribal Relations Technical Expert (TPS5)

Saturday, May 11, 2024

WSDOT
Restoration and Tribal Relations Technical Expert (TPS5)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$86,158 – $115,920 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Restoration and Tribal Relations Technical Expert (Transportation Planning Specialist 5) who will lead the development and delivery of Fish Passage, Tribal Relations, and Pre-Design programs in the Northwest Region. 

This role provides essential support to Environmental Managers and Project Managers on Northwest Region’s fish passage program delivery, tribal relations, mitigation planning, regulatory compliance, and restoration efforts. The position plays a crucial role in ensuring that NWR projects adhere to current policies and procedures while fostering consultation with regulatory and Tribal partners to streamline project efficiency and environmental permit procurement. Additionally, the role contributes to WSDOT's mission of providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options while promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.

Job description and application


Posted by DKH at 12:30 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  