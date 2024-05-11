Jobs: WSDOT Restoration and Tribal Relations Technical Expert (TPS5)

This role provides essential support to Environmental Managers and Project Managers on Northwest Region’s fish passage program delivery, tribal relations, mitigation planning, regulatory compliance, and restoration efforts. The position plays a crucial role in ensuring that NWR projects adhere to current policies and procedures while fostering consultation with regulatory and Tribal partners to streamline project efficiency and environmental permit procurement. Additionally, the role contributes to WSDOT's mission of providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options while promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.