Night closures of northbound I-5 right lane and northbound I-5 on-ramp from NE 175th St

As early as Tuesday, May 14, 2024 Sound Transit will close the northbound I-5 right lane from NE 175th St to NE 195th St, including the closure of the northbound I-5 on-ramp from NE 175th St.





Crews will be pouring concrete for the Lynnwood Link Extension.

Residents should expect construction noise from equipment being operated at night such as a concrete truck, a boom truck, a loader, a rotary hammer, a power vacuum, trucks and trailers, light plants, and various hand tools.



Some bus routes may be affected. Please check the King County Metro website for details.More project info: soundtransit.org/lynnwoodlink Outreach Specialist: c-jaybee.ragudo@soundtransit.org or 206-701-1469

Crews will work at night to minimize effects on traffic. Tuesday, May 14, through Thursday, May 16, from 9pm to 5am the following mornings.