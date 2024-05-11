Night closures of northbound I-5 right lane and northbound I-5 on-ramp from NE 175th St
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Crews will be pouring concrete for the Lynnwood Link Extension.
Crews will work at night to minimize effects on traffic. Tuesday, May 14, through Thursday, May 16, from 9pm to 5am the following mornings.
Residents should expect construction noise from equipment being operated at night such as a concrete truck, a boom truck, a loader, a rotary hammer, a power vacuum, trucks and trailers, light plants, and various hand tools.
Some bus routes may be affected. Please check the King County Metro website for details.
More project info: soundtransit.org/lynnwoodlink
Outreach Specialist: c-jaybee.ragudo@soundtransit.org or 206-701-1469
0 comments:
Post a Comment