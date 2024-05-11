Night closures of northbound I-5 right lane and northbound I-5 on-ramp from NE 175th St

As early as Tuesday, May 14, 2024 Sound Transit will close the northbound I-5 right lane from NE 175th St to NE 195th St, including the closure of the northbound I-5 on-ramp from NE 175th St.





Crews will be pouring concrete for the Lynnwood Link Extension.

Residents should expect construction noise from equipment being operated at night such as a concrete truck, a boom truck, a loader, a rotary hammer, a power vacuum, trucks and trailers, light plants, and various hand tools.

Crews will work at night to minimize effects on traffic. Tuesday, May 14, through Thursday, May 16, from 9pm to 5am the following mornings.