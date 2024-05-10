Joint Neighborhood Information Session for Ridgecrest & Parkwood Neighborhoods May 14, 2024

Friday, May 10, 2024

Joint Neighborhood Information Session 
for Ridgecrest & Parkwood Neighborhoods
Tuesday May 14, 2024, 7:00 - 9:00pm
Ridgecrest Elementary School Gym

Presentation about all the projects going on in connection with the Shoreline South/ 148th Light Rail Station- with an opportunity to ask questions about:
  • 145th St 7 month closure & detour routes
  • I-5 Interchange project
  • 145th Street Corridor project
  • Roundabouts
  • Tree impacts
  • 5th Ave traffic improvements
  • 145th upgrades east side of I-5
  • 148th Street Non-Motorized Bridge project
This is an in-person meeting, or attend remotely via Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/94794947990 on Tuesday, May 14, 7-9pm

Hosted by the Parkwood and Ridgecrest Neighborhood Associations.


Posted by DKH at 11:01 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  