Joint Neighborhood Information Session for Ridgecrest & Parkwood Neighborhoods May 14, 2024
Friday, May 10, 2024
for Ridgecrest & Parkwood Neighborhoods
Tuesday May 14, 2024, 7:00 - 9:00pm
Ridgecrest Elementary School Gym
Presentation about all the projects going on in connection with the Shoreline South/ 148th Light Rail Station- with an opportunity to ask questions about:
- 145th St 7 month closure & detour routes
- I-5 Interchange project
- 145th Street Corridor project
- Roundabouts
- Tree impacts
- 5th Ave traffic improvements
- 145th upgrades east side of I-5
- 148th Street Non-Motorized Bridge project
https://zoom.us/j/94794947990 on Tuesday, May 14, 7-9pm
Hosted by the Parkwood and Ridgecrest Neighborhood Associations.
