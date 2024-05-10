Public Health offers discount coupon for life jackets

Friday, May 10, 2024

Hey, King County, it’s going to be a nice weekend! 

Thinking about buying a life jacket that meets the U.S. Coast Guard Standard at a 20% discount? 

Look no further: To claim your discount, follow these simple steps:
  1. PRINT THE COUPON: visit kingcounty.gov/watersafety
  2. SHOW IT ON YOUR PHONE: 
  3. Alternatively, you can display the coupon on your phone when you visit any Big 5 Sporting Goods location in Washington. #watersafety
Stay safe in the water!

--Seattle - King County Public Health


