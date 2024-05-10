Public Health offers discount coupon for life jackets
Thinking about buying a life jacket that meets the U.S. Coast Guard Standard at a 20% discount?
Look no further: To claim your discount, follow these simple steps:
- PRINT THE COUPON: visit kingcounty.gov/watersafety
- SHOW IT ON YOUR PHONE:
- Alternatively, you can display the coupon on your phone when you visit any Big 5 Sporting Goods location in Washington. #watersafety
--Seattle - King County Public Health
