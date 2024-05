Free presentation on Rail and Sail vacations at Senior Activity Center Thursday May 16, 2024

Thursday, May 16 1:30-2:30pm

Travel Talk with Tyson

Cost: Free

Tyson Verse, expert traveler, and owner of Rail and Sail Vacations will be at the senior center telling stories from his travels all over the world with a slideshow of pictures.









Southernmost building on the Shoreline Center Campus. Free parking. He will also be discussing the do/don't of travel insurance as a senior. Tyson is a great storyteller and is happy to answer any questions about upcoming Rail and Sail trips. Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155.