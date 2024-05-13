Free presentation on Rail and Sail vacations at Senior Activity Center Thursday May 16, 2024

Monday, May 13, 2024

Thursday, May 16 1:30-2:30pm
Travel Talk with Tyson
Cost: Free

Tyson Verse, expert traveler, and owner of Rail and Sail Vacations will be at the senior center telling stories from his travels all over the world with a slideshow of pictures. 

He will also be discussing the do/don't of travel insurance as a senior. Tyson is a great storyteller and is happy to answer any questions about upcoming Rail and Sail trips.

Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155. Southernmost building on the Shoreline Center Campus. Free parking.


