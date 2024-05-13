All-Shorewood finals at WesCo South tennis
Monday, May 13, 2024
| From left: Rylie Gettmann, Mari Brittle, Emilia Garibay Romero, Alex Mignogna.
front row: Emily Lin and Emma Okamura, photo by Kristi Lin
The Shorewood girls tennis team continued its successful season at the WesCo South League tournament, Edmonds-Woodway High School tennis courts. The top five players from the tournament would advance to next week’s District 1 tournament at Snohomish High School courts.
Shorewood had two singles entries, number 1 seed junior Rylie Gettmann and number 3 seed senior Emily Lin.
|Mari Brittle photo by Kristi Lin
In doubles were juniors Mari Brittle and Alex Mignogna, seniors Emma Okamura and Emilia Garibay Romero.
The first day of the tournament started with Shorewood winning all of their first-round matches.
|Emily Lin serving
Photo by Kristi Lin
Moye had only one loss during the season to Gettmann from Shorewood.
Lin controlled the match from the beginning to the end with great groundstrokes and overall strategy.
The win moved her into the singles championship match versus her teammate Gettmann, who defeated her Meadowdale opponent.
Defending league doubles champions, Brittle and Mignogna cruised easily to the doubles final as teammates, Garibay Romero and Okamura survived a very tough three set semifinals victory over their Edmonds-Woodway opponents.
The singles and doubles league championship finals for singles and doubles became an all Shorewood event.
Gettmann was able to defeat Lin in two sets. In the upset of the tournament, Shorewood’s number two doubles team, Garibay Romero and Okamura defeated the defending league champs, Brittle and Mignogna in two sets.
|Alex Mignogna serving. Photo by Kristi Lin
All six Shorewood players advanced to the District 1 tournament as either number 1 or number 2 seeds.
The top four advance to the WIAA 3A State Tennis tournament in Vancouver, Washington, held at the Vancouver Tennis Center. Last year Shorewood qualified all six of the tournament entries to state and will try to match that accomplishment. Shorewood placed third at state in team standings behind Mercer Island and Lakeside.
Shorewood Coach Arnie Moreno will remind his team that the tournament will be tougher as players from WesCo North and Northwest 3A league, Skagit and Whatcom counties, will be very tough and challenging.
Moreno said of his team, “They continue to play each match with consistency and having fun, meeting every challenge.“
District 1 matches start at 11am on Tuesday May 14th and Wednesday May15th at Snohomish High School Courts.
|Emma Okamura photo by Kristi Lin
WesCo 3A South League Tournament
Edmonds-Woodway, Cascade, Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace, Shorecrest, Shorewood
At Edmonds-Woodway H.S.
Singles, third round:
- Rylie Gettmann (SW) def. Yasima Drissy (CAS) 6-0, 6-0;
- Katelynne Wyckoff (MEA) def. Lily Haessler (SC) 6-2, 6-0;
- Katelynne Wyckoff (MEA) def. Zoe Greenzweig (SC) 6-2, 6-3;
- Haessler (SC) def. Greenzweig (SC) 6-2, 6-2.
- Gettmann (SW) def. Emily Lin (SW) 6-1, 6-4;
- Moye (MLT) def. Wyckoff (MEA) 6-3, 6-0.
- Kristen Neri-Emie Shepherd (MEA) def. Vy Bui-Aya Nakano (LYNN) 7-5, 4-6, 6-3;
- Ally Miner-Mia Halset (SC) def. Ania Porte-Sophia Thigpen (CAS) 7-6, 8-6, 6-1;
- Makenna Cook-Natalie Yockey (EW) def. Neri-Shepherd (MEA) 6-1, 6-3;
- Miner-Halset (SC) def. Laurene Bogne-Elena Scordamaglia (CAS) 6-7 (7-9), 6-3, 7-6 (7-2);
- Neri-Shepherd (MEA) def. Bogne-Scordamaglia (CAS) 6-3, 7-6 (7-2).
- Emila Garibay Romero-Emma Okamura (SW) def. Mari Brittle-Alex Mignogna (SW) 6-4, 6-3;
- Cook-Yockey (EW) def. Miner-Halset (SC).
