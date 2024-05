Town & Country Market May recipe: Mediterranean Burger

4 burger patties or 1 ½ lbs ground meat formed into patties (beef, turkey, lamb, or plant based)1 tsp Greek seasoning (or garlic powder and oregano)Salt and pepper1 c crumbled feta or goat cheese4 burger buns (brioche, ciabatta, traditional)Favorite sauce (tzatziki, roasted red pepper spread, aioli, pesto, tapenade)Arugula or lettuce leaves1 large tomato, sliced½ English cucumber, sliced1 red onion, thinly sliced (raw or pickled)Pepperoncini, optionalSTEP 1Heat grill or large skillet to medium-high heat.STEP 2Season burgers with salt, pepper, and Greek seasoning. Cook until desired doneness about 4-5 minutes per side.STEP 3Top patty with cheese to lightly melt. Warm or toast buns.STEP 4Build burgers using your favorite sauce, arugula leaves, tomato, cucumber, red onions, and pepperoncini.Have you ever made pickled onions? It’s super simple and so delicious. They add a huge level of tastiness and texture. See our pickled onion recipe!If forming your own patties try adding the feta cheese and seasoning straight into the meat mixture.

