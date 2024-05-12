Town & Country Market May recipe: Mediterranean Burger
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Who doesn’t love a good burger? Pleases both meat lovers and plant-based eaters alike and fits the bill for those busy weeknights or lazy backyard BBQs.
Difficulty Level: Easy
Prep Time: 10 Minutes
Cook Time: 10 Minutes
Yield: 4 Servings
INGREDIENTS
4 burger patties or 1 ½ lbs ground meat formed into patties (beef, turkey, lamb, or plant based)
1 tsp Greek seasoning (or garlic powder and oregano)
Salt and pepper
1 c crumbled feta or goat cheese
4 burger buns (brioche, ciabatta, traditional)
Favorite sauce (tzatziki, roasted red pepper spread, aioli, pesto, tapenade)
Arugula or lettuce leaves
1 large tomato, sliced
½ English cucumber, sliced
1 red onion, thinly sliced (raw or pickled)
Pepperoncini, optional
PREPARATION
STEP 1
Heat grill or large skillet to medium-high heat.
STEP 2
Season burgers with salt, pepper, and Greek seasoning. Cook until desired doneness about 4-5 minutes per side.
STEP 3
Top patty with cheese to lightly melt. Warm or toast buns.
STEP 4
Build burgers using your favorite sauce, arugula leaves, tomato, cucumber, red onions, and pepperoncini.
OPTIONS
Have you ever made pickled onions? It’s super simple and so delicious. They add a huge level of tastiness and texture. See our pickled onion recipe!
If forming your own patties try adding the feta cheese and seasoning straight into the meat mixture.
Town & Country Market is located on the upper level of Shoreline Place 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline WA 98133.
