Upcoming Shoreline city council agenda items to keep an eye on

Back row L-R: Councilmembers John Ramsdell, Betsy Robertson, Annette Ademasu,

Eben Pobee, Keith Scully. Front row from left: Mayor Chris Roberts, Deputy Mayor Laura Mork

By Oliver Moffat

To reduce greenhouse gas emissions, should Shoreline build sidewalks and bike lanes to undue a century of building roads for cars and trucks ? Or is it better to preserve significant trees to reduce urban heat islands and sequester CO2? Should the city’s major streets be welcoming and safe for transit riders, children walking to school, pedestrians and bicyclists?









Admittedly, not everyone looks forward with anticipation for Monday nights at Shoreline city hall but for those who do, the council has a thrilling list of upcoming agenda topics buried within the usual laundry list of snoozers.Answering these questions (and more) is the job of Shoreline’s city council over the next five weeks.the council will review progress on Shoreline’s Climate Action Plan which calls for reducing emissions, enhancing ecosystem health and sequestration, and increasing community resilience and preparedness. How much progress has been made and what tangible steps will the city make in the coming years?