Kayaker reportedly lost at Echo Lake

Sunday, May 19, 2024

Police searching Echo Lake for lost kayaker
Photo by Michael Wansley
According to lakeside resident Madysen Ellis, around 8:10am Shoreline Police responded to Echo Lake on the report of a lost kayaker. Witnesses reported that a man was seen kayaking around 7:10am. His kayak was upside-down in the water and no one saw whether he got out of the lake.

Staging area for search of Echo Lake
Photo by Michael Wansley
Police searched the lake from a westside dock with boats and divers until 10:17am. They sent a boat around the entire lake.

Police divers searching Echo Lake
Photo by Michael Wansley
Echo Lake is relatively shallow but the bottom has a thick layer of loose peat which turns the water into a dense brown cloud if disturbed.

The kayaker has not been identified. The KCSO has been contacted for information.

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 1:33 AM
