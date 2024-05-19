Kayaker reportedly lost at Echo Lake

|Police searching Echo Lake for lost kayaker
Photo by Michael Wansley
According to lakeside resident Madysen Ellis, around 8:10am Shoreline Police responded to Echo Lake on the report of a lost kayaker. Witnesses reported that a man was seen kayaking around 7:10am. His kayak was upside-down in the water and no one saw whether he got out of the lake.
|Staging area for search of Echo Lake
Police searched the lake from a westside dock with boats and divers until 10:17am. They sent a boat around the entire lake.
|Police divers searching Echo Lake
Echo Lake is relatively shallow but the bottom has a thick layer of loose peat which turns the water into a dense brown cloud if disturbed.
The kayaker has not been identified. The KCSO has been contacted for information.
--Diane Hettrick
