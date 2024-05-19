Another drug bust in King County

2.8 pounds of Fentanyl powder

5000 Fentanyl / M-30 pills

10 grams of Cocaine

3 handguns

1 AR-15 style short barrel rifle w/60 round drum magazine

3 vehicles seized

$182,249.00 cash seized





Confiscated guns

Photo courtesy King County

The investigation touched the city of Burien, involved multiple search warrants, and over 100 hours of surveillance in the Puget Sound area.The investigation resulted in the following:One suspect was booked on narcotics related charges. Narcotics and firearms wreak havoc on our King County community, stealing futures and leaving behind an ever-lasting impact on families. We are committed to removing these destructive forces from our streets and enhancing safety within our neighborhoods.Dow Constantine, King County ExecutiveBurien Police Department