Another drug bust in King County
Sunday, May 19, 2024
|Confiscated drugs and guns
Photo courtesy King County
Last week, our Precinct 4 Special Emphasis Team (SET) concluded a two-month narcotic investigation into a drug trafficker who was transporting money and narcotics for the Sinaloa Cartel.
The investigation touched the city of Burien, involved multiple search warrants, and over 100 hours of surveillance in the Puget Sound area.
The investigation resulted in the following:
One suspect was booked on narcotics related charges. Narcotics and firearms wreak havoc on our King County community, stealing futures and leaving behind an ever-lasting impact on families. We are committed to removing these destructive forces from our streets and enhancing safety within our neighborhoods.
Dow Constantine, King County Executive
Burien Police Department
Shoreline Police Department
