Another drug bust in King County

Sunday, May 19, 2024

Confiscated drugs and guns
Photo courtesy King County

Last week, our Precinct 4 Special Emphasis Team (SET) concluded a two-month narcotic investigation into a drug trafficker who was transporting money and narcotics for the Sinaloa Cartel. 

The investigation touched the city of Burien, involved multiple search warrants, and over 100 hours of surveillance in the Puget Sound area.

The investigation resulted in the following:
  • 2.8 pounds of Fentanyl powder
  • 5000 Fentanyl / M-30 pills
  • 10 grams of Cocaine
  • 3 handguns
  • 1 AR-15 style short barrel rifle w/60 round drum magazine
  • 3 vehicles seized
  • $182,249.00 cash seized

Confiscated guns
Photo courtesy King County

One suspect was booked on narcotics related charges. Narcotics and firearms wreak havoc on our King County community, stealing futures and leaving behind an ever-lasting impact on families. We are committed to removing these destructive forces from our streets and enhancing safety within our neighborhoods.

Dow Constantine, King County Executive
Burien Police Department
Shoreline Police Department


