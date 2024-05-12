Organ concert at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church May 19, 2024

Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 3pm





"Organic Expressions: Exploring the Relationship Between Musical Works and Improvisation" Stephen C. Price, organ

Organist Stephen C. Price closes out the 2023-24 St. Dunstan's Concert Series with "Organic Expressions: Exploring the Relationship Between Musical Works and Improvisation."





Dr. Price is the inaugural Paul B. Fitts Faculty Fellow and Artist-in-Residence in organ performance at the University of Washington, and is a sought-after performer and educator. Dr. Price is known for his diverse programs, superbly and adeptly interpreted, that explore the full range of the organ’s capabilities. His musicianship promises to leave a lasting impression for all music lovers!





Dr. Stephen Price, Organist

Dr. Price previously held the position of Assistant Teaching Professor in music (organ) at Ball State University, Muncie, Indiana. In his previous post, he maintained an organ studio including undergraduate and graduate students, and also taught church music, music history, and music theory courses. His former organ students have obtained church positions throughout the United States and are active within the profession.



Dr. Price is a native of Buffalo, New York. He served as Assistant Minister of Music at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church and Organ Scholar during his senior year of high school at St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral, where he studied with Andrew Scanlon. Dr. Price previously held the position of Assistant Teaching Professor in music (organ) at Ball State University, Muncie, Indiana. In his previous post, he maintained an organ studio including undergraduate and graduate students, and also taught church music, music history, and music theory courses. His former organ students have obtained church positions throughout the United States and are active within the profession.





Subsequently, he attended Western Connecticut State University, under the direction of Stephen Roberts, where he received a Bachelor of Music degree and served as Organ Scholar at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on the Green in Norwalk, Connecticut, serving under Director of Music, Vince Edwards.



Following his undergraduate career, Dr. Price received a Fulbright Scholarship to Toulouse, France, where he studied "Historical and Modern" performance practices of French Organ Music under the guidance of Michel Bouvard and Jan Willem Jansen.



