ShoreLake Arts' 35th Birthday + Gala for the Arts

Sunday, May 12, 2024

Join us as we celebrate
ShoreLake Arts' 35th Birthday + Gala for the Arts
Saturday May 18, 2024

Shorewood High School Commons
Doors open at 5:00pm

We'll travel back to 1989 when Madonna was on top of the charts, shoulder pads were all the rage, and ShoreLake Arts (and Taylor Swift) were born.

Don your shiniest fabrics and tease up your locks for an evening of nostalgic revelry featuring a rockin’ wine and cocktail hour (5-6pm), a totally rad baked potato bar, games, a live auction, and a delicious dessert dash (6-8pm). 

 And if that’s not enough fun for you, dancing starts at 8:00pm and goes until 10:00pm!

This is a night for all 21 and over to enjoy and help raise money to ensure the future is bright for ShoreLake Arts supporting Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and surrounding areas.

Now that's heavy!


