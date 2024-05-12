Join us as we celebrate

ShoreLake Arts' 35th Birthday + Gala for the Arts

Saturday May 18, 2024





Shorewood High School Commons

Doors open at 5:00pm





Don’t be left out! Get tickets here





And if that’s not enough fun for you, dancing starts at 8:00pm and goes until 10:00pm!



This is a night for all 21 and over to enjoy and help raise money to ensure the future is bright for ShoreLake Arts supporting Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and surrounding areas.



Now that's heavy!







We'll travel back to 1989 when Madonna was on top of the charts, shoulder pads were all the rage, and ShoreLake Arts (and Taylor Swift) were born.Don your shiniest fabrics and tease up your locks for an evening of nostalgic revelry featuring a rockin’ wine and cocktail hour (5-6pm), a totally rad baked potato bar, games, a live auction, and a delicious dessert dash (6-8pm).