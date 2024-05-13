Meeting Tuesday to discuss results from Echo Lake watershed monitoring and recommendations for treatments for harmful algal blooms

Algae bloom at Echo Lake June 2022

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

The public is invited to a meeting to discuss the results from the Echo Lake watershed monitoring that took place last year and the recommendations for treatments at Echo Lake for harmful algal blooms.

6:00 – 6:15 – Introductions

6:15 – 7:00 – Echo Lake Cyanobacteria Management Plan Overview and Findings

7:00 – 7:30 – Recommendations and Next Steps

7:30 – 8:00 – Questions and Answers

This is a hybrid meeting on. You can attend in person at City Hall, third floor, room 303, or join online via Teams meeting information below.Please join the City and our consultant team from Herrera Environmental Consultants as we present the findings and recommendations of the Echo Lake Cyanobacteria Management Plan.Here is a tentative agenda for the meeting:Teams Meeting Information:Stefan Grozev | Senior Surface Water Program SpecialistPublic Works | City of ShorelineMobile - (206) 571-7100