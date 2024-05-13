Call for Artists & Crafters: Apply by 5-20-2024 for LFP Farmers Market Crafts Day
Monday, May 13, 2024
Applications are now being accepted from Washington artists, artisans, and crafters to participate in the 2024 Crafts Day at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market on Sunday, July 21st.
All items presented at the Crafts Day must be handmade in Washington by the individuals selling at the market. The market seeks to reflect a wide variety of media to represent a broad spectrum of creative endeavors, so artists and crafters of all kinds are encouraged to apply for this juried event.
Please note that participating vendors must have a Washington State business license and provide a qualifying Certificate of Insurance (COI). Please visit the Third Place Commons website for the application and full details.
All applications must be submitted via email and received no later than Monday, May 20th.
Crafts Day is a once-per-summer special addition to the regular farmers market, which takes place every Sunday from 10am to 2pm in front of the Town Center at Lake Forest Park.
The regular market season is open now and continues through Sunday, October 20th. See you at the market!
The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is a program of Third Place Commons, a community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has been building community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for more than 20 years.
Third Place Commons fosters real community in real space by hosting hundreds of free, live events for audiences of all ages.
To learn more, or to make a gift to support the market & the Commons, visit ThirdPlaceCommons.org.
