Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire to hold a Special Educational Workshop Meeting

SPECIAL MEETING/EDUCATIONAL WORKSHOP NOTICE

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Educational Workshop Meeting at the date, time, and place specified below.The purpose of the special meeting is to hold an educational workshop on the Department’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) initiative.DATE: June 6, 2024TIME: 4:00 p.m. to approximately 5:00 p.m.LOCATION: In-Person OnlyShoreline Fire Department (Public Conference Room)17525 Aurora Avenue NorthShoreline, WA 98133Notice posted by: Beatriz GoldsmithExecutive AssistantMay 17, 2024