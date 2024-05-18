Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire to hold a Special Educational Workshop Meeting

Saturday, May 18, 2024

SPECIAL MEETING/EDUCATIONAL WORKSHOP NOTICE

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Educational Workshop Meeting at the date, time, and place specified below.

The purpose of the special meeting is to hold an educational workshop on the Department’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) initiative.

DATE: June 6, 2024

TIME: 4:00 p.m. to approximately 5:00 p.m.

LOCATION: In-Person Only
Shoreline Fire Department (Public Conference Room)
17525 Aurora Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133

Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
May 17, 2024

