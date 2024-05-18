Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire to hold a Special Educational Workshop Meeting
Saturday, May 18, 2024
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Educational Workshop Meeting at the date, time, and place specified below.
The purpose of the special meeting is to hold an educational workshop on the Department’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) initiative.
DATE: June 6, 2024
TIME: 4:00 p.m. to approximately 5:00 p.m.
LOCATION: In-Person Only
Shoreline Fire Department (Public Conference Room)
17525 Aurora Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
May 17, 2024
