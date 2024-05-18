Two residential fires last Friday May 10, 2024 - one arson - one careless smoking

On Friday, May 10 2024 at just after 6:30am, Shoreline Fire was dispatched to a Residential Structure Fire at the 1600 block of N 183rd St in Shoreline. Once extinguished, the scene was turned over to King County Fire Investigators.

Surveillance footage shows an unknown male spraying the owner's vehicle, the side of the residence and the doorway area with gasoline before setting it on fire.

The male was wearing a grey shirt under a dark blue or black and grey jacket with dark writing on the sleeves and the hood up, black pants and black shoes. He was wearing dark-framed glasses and had a dark beard.

Detectives investigating this case (C24015932) are asking the community to call our non-emergency line if you have any information about this incident, 206 296-3311.

Shoreline Fire was also dispatched to another Residential Structure Fire at 11:46pm at the 20400 block of 30th Ave NE. Please utilize approved cigarette disposal devices and keep them away from combustibles.





There were no any injuries at either incident.







