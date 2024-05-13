Resources and services to support small business growth and sustainability May 22, 2024

Small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs in diverse industries, from professional services to retail services to home-based makers, are invited to an after-hours networking presentation on resources and services to support small business growth and sustainability.





“We are looking forward to opening the doors of City Hall to home-based and other small businesses on May 22nd for an enjoyable evening of networking and learning,” said Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts.

“We are grateful to our partners and the knowledgeable experts they have brought together to help our local businesspeople not just stay safe and survive but truly thrive in a rapidly changing world.”





After the presentation and discussion with panelists, attendees will have the opportunity to interact directly with the experts for more information or to make future one-on-one appointments.



Jennifer Shelton, the SBDC advisor in Shoreline, will also give a presentation on no-cost technical assistance resources that are available in the area.









The Washington SBDC is hosted by Washington State University and receives funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), WSU, other institutions of higher education and economic development, the Washington State Department of Commerce and multiple civic and business groups. The Washington SBDC office in Shoreline is located at Shoreline Community College.



Register for the event at:



Wednesday, May 22

4:30 to 6:30pm.

Shoreline City Hall

17500 Midvale Ave N.



For more information email





