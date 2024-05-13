Resources and services to support small business growth and sustainability May 22, 2024

Small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs in diverse industries, from professional services to retail services to home-based makers, are invited to an after-hours networking presentation on resources and services to support small business growth and sustainability.


This event, which will include a panel discussion with Q&A by local business support organizations, is being sponsored by the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the City of Shoreline and the Washington Small Business Development Center (SBDC).

“We are looking forward to opening the doors of City Hall to home-based and other small businesses on May 22nd for an enjoyable evening of networking and learning,” said Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts. 
“We are grateful to our partners and the knowledgeable experts they have brought together to help our local businesspeople not just stay safe and survive but truly thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

The event is from 4:30 to 6:30pm on Wednesday, May 22, starting with a half-hour of networking, followed by a one-hour presentation and panel discussion from 5 to 6pm. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be provided.

Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions to the panelists, which will include representatives from APEX Accelerator (government contracting), Bellevue Capital Group (financing), Business Impact NW (SBA financing/Food Resource Center/Women’s Business Center), City of Shoreline (permitting), Shoreline Police Department (business safety), CORE Commercial Properties, (commercial leasing), Governor’s Office for Regulatory Innovation and Assistance, Impact Washington (small manufacturers grants and support), WA State Labor and Industries, and Windermere Real Estate (commercial properties and leasing). 

After the presentation and discussion with panelists, attendees will have the opportunity to interact directly with the experts for more information or to make future one-on-one appointments.

Jennifer Shelton, the SBDC advisor in Shoreline, will also give a presentation on no-cost technical assistance resources that are available in the area. 

The Washington SBDC network was established more than 40 years ago and is an accredited member of the America’s SBDC program, the nation’s oldest and largest publicly supported technical assistance program for small businesses. SBDC advisors provide no-cost, confidential, customized assistance to business owners or entrepreneurs who want to start, grow or buy/sell a business.

The Washington SBDC is hosted by Washington State University and receives funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), WSU, other institutions of higher education and economic development, the Washington State Department of Commerce and multiple civic and business groups. The Washington SBDC office in Shoreline is located at Shoreline Community College.

Register for the event at: shorelinechamber.org/events

Wednesday, May 22
4:30 to 6:30pm.
Shoreline City Hall
17500 Midvale Ave N.

For more information email Jennifer.shelton@wsbdc.org or visit shorelinechamber.org.


